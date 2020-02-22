|
Anne Elizabeth Boyce
Wilmington - Anne Elizabeth Boyce, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 21, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 5 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720, followed by a time of sharing at 5 pm. Interment will be held in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
