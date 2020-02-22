Services
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anne Elizabeth Boyce

Anne Elizabeth Boyce

Wilmington - Anne Elizabeth Boyce, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 21, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 5 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720, followed by a time of sharing at 5 pm. Interment will be held in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
