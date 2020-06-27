Anne Marie (Viera) Dyson
Anne Marie (Viera) Dyson, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born on November 27, 1944 in Fall River, Massachusetts. She spent most of her life in Westport where she worked as a bookkeeper for the Westport Public Schools until her retirement in 1994. She then moved to Delaware to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren who were her pride and joy. While in Westport, she was an active member of St. John the Baptist Church, and was inducted into the Westport High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
She is survived by her daughter Jeanne M. Scott of Ocean View, DE, and her son John F. Dyson of Berkley, MA, along with 3 sisters; Patricia Trecida of Tiverton, RI, Barbara L. Viera of Newark, DE, and Mary Trepanier of Westport, MA. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Haley, Reilly and Garett Scott, 1 great grandchild, Kenleigh Mae, and many nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Louise Viera, of Westport, MA.
Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery in Westport, MA.
Due to Covid-19 the family has decided to plan a celebration of life on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in Westport, MA with more details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
Anne Marie (Viera) Dyson, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born on November 27, 1944 in Fall River, Massachusetts. She spent most of her life in Westport where she worked as a bookkeeper for the Westport Public Schools until her retirement in 1994. She then moved to Delaware to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren who were her pride and joy. While in Westport, she was an active member of St. John the Baptist Church, and was inducted into the Westport High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
She is survived by her daughter Jeanne M. Scott of Ocean View, DE, and her son John F. Dyson of Berkley, MA, along with 3 sisters; Patricia Trecida of Tiverton, RI, Barbara L. Viera of Newark, DE, and Mary Trepanier of Westport, MA. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Haley, Reilly and Garett Scott, 1 great grandchild, Kenleigh Mae, and many nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Louise Viera, of Westport, MA.
Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery in Westport, MA.
Due to Covid-19 the family has decided to plan a celebration of life on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in Westport, MA with more details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.