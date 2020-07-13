Anne Marie Pennell



Newark, DE - Anna Marie "Anne" Pennell of Newark, DE, age 93, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Anne was born on April 1, 1927 in Bristol, PA to the late Frank Spinelli and Anna (Margamm) Spinelli.



Anne moved to Brooklyn, NY where she loved to go dancing and listen Big band music. Although she loved her Brooklyn Dodgers, she became an avid Eagles fan. Anne was a Navy wife; her husband served for 20 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Anne is survived by her daughters: Carol Griffith (John), Lorelei Andreoli (Carmen); 3 grandchildren: Richard Stewart, Christine Andreoli, Joseph Andreoli; step daughters: Amy Burkhart (Jamie), Stacy Knauss (Ken) and 4 step grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Allen W. Pennell; 4 brothers and 2 sisters.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. A viewing will be held that morning at 9:30AM at R.T. Foard and Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Burial will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "The American Kidney Fund" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711.









