Anne Marie White
Wilmington - On Monday, October 28, 2019, the Lord came down from Heaven to get another angel, Anne Marie White.
Anne Marie is survived by her loving daughter, Giovanna; mother, Marie; brother, Robert (Lori) White; and extended family.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 901 N. DuPont St., Wilmington, DE 19805. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019