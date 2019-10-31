Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
901 N. DuPont St
Wilmington, DE
Anne Marie White

Anne Marie White Obituary
Anne Marie White

Wilmington - On Monday, October 28, 2019, the Lord came down from Heaven to get another angel, Anne Marie White.

Anne Marie is survived by her loving daughter, Giovanna; mother, Marie; brother, Robert (Lori) White; and extended family.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 901 N. DuPont St., Wilmington, DE 19805. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
