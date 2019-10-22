|
Anne Moore DePaul
Fort Monroe, VA - Anne Moore DePaul (Adkins), age 71 of Fort Monroe, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 17, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1947 to the late Walter and Pauline Moore of Wilmington, DE.
Anne is survived by her loving children Dan Adkins and his fiancée, Andrea Rinehart of Newark, DE; Jennifer Adkins and her husband, Andy Cloud of Wilmington, DE; Laurie Adkins Leone and her husband, Shaun Leone of Elkton, MD; Megan Hartsel and her husband, Matthew Hartsel of Steamboat Springs, CO; her 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Grace, Sage, Day, Finn, and Culley; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Kaitlynn; as well as her sister, Deb Grohs and husband, Rich Grohs of Poquoson, VA.
Anne was a resident of Delaware (Wilmington and Newark) for the first 66 years of her life where she attended Conrad High School, met and married her first husband, Warren (Buzz) Adkins, and raised their 4 children. She earned a BA from the University of Delaware as an adult student and, upon graduation, became an administrator for the U of D Continuing Education Department. She later earned a Masters of Public Administration degree from U of D and married her second husband, Philip DePaul. In 2006, after retiring, she relocated to Newport News, Virginia where she became a beloved member of the community.
Anne was a lover of education who never stopped learning. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church, both at St. Peter's in Smyrna, DE and at the Chapel of Centurion in her most recent and fitting home of Ft. Monroe, VA. She cherished the many relationships she forged within those communities. She was a devoted and loving mother and sister and an especially adoring "Gram" to her grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Anne at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 22 N Union St, Smyrna, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019