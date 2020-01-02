|
Anne Novello
Anne Novello was invited to join her friends and family in Heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Cora and Charles Harlow, as well as her grandson Josh, daughter-in-law Kathy, daughter Shelly, ex-husband Paul, stepdaughter Cindy, close friends Gladys Reese and Margie Gentry, and countless spoiled pets.
Née Marjorie Anne Harlow, she came to be known by many names in her 81 years: Anne Harlow, Anne Ray, Anne Novello, Anne, Annie, The Bear, Legs Novello, Mom, and her favorite moniker, Mommom Anne. She was an only child, born in Wilmington, DE to Charlie and Cora Harlow, groundskeepers at the DuPont estate. She married her first husband, Don Ray, and had three children: son Don, and two years later, twins Sharon and Shelly. After their divorce, she went on to marry Paul Novello.
To know Anne was to admire her; she was a masterful gardener, secretary of the Varlano Village civic association (and a 50-year resident of the neighborhood), a talented designer of floral arrangements, a Pinterest addict, and a grandmother that fiercely loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She served for many years as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Holloway Terrace Fire Company, where she and her friend "Gladdie" catered meals and (mostly) stayed out of trouble. She was also very proud of her 30+ years of service at DuPont, where she reigned as the queen of both the lunch table and video conference system at the Experimental Station.
Anne is survived by daughter Sharon, son Don Jr., granddaughters Melissa (Andy), Erica, and Jessica, grandson Matthew, great-grandsons Dillon and Jack, great-granddaughter Izzy, and her loyal guard dog, Coco.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life on Tuesday, January 7th, from 5pm-8pm, at the Holloway Terrace Fire Company Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Holloway Terrace Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, 700 West Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020