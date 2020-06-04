Anne R. Kane
Wilmington - Anne R. (Farren) Kane, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Anne was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann's Church, attended St. Ann's Parochial School and graduated from Wilmington High School. Her life was devoted to caring for her family. She especially enjoyed cooking for the family on birthdays, holidays and Sunday dinners, and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
She married the love of her life, James P. Kane, Sr., who predeceased her in 1998. She was also predeceased by her Mom and Dad, Elizabeth F. (Keegan) and Joseph M. Farren; her brothers, Joseph A. Farren and Francis X. Farren; her sisters, Florence Danko and Margaret Grabinski.
Anne is survived by her children, Diane Clark (David), James P. Kane, Jr. (MaryAnn), William J. Kane (Judy) and Mary Kay Pupillo (Francis); her grandchildren, Denise Stringer (Michael), Michael Kane, Kevin Clark (Christina), Matthew Kane, Gregory Clark (Lauren), William Kane (Stacey), Justin Kane (Kelli), Francis Pupillo (Karli), James Kane, Christopher Pupillo (Lauren), Katie Pupillo (AJ); eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Jack Kane; many nieces and nephews.
In compliance with COVID-19 healthcare directives, funeral services and interment will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church at a future date.
The family wishes to thank Delaware Hospice for their compassionate care of our Mother, especially Melissa, Jenn, Joelle, Alice and Pastor Stephanie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Ann's Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806-2294 and Delaware Hospice, Inc., 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.