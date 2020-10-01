Anne Stewart Kappel



Anne Stewart Kappel died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was 93.



Born in Michigan in 1926 to Carl and Anna Wise, she was raised in Wilmington, Delaware.



She graduated from Conrad High School in 1944 having earned academic awards in science and English.



She attended the University of Delaware where she was head cheerleader and graduated in 1948.



Married to George Stewart Jr. for twenty years, she was widowed in 1968. She later married Martin Luther Kappel, worked full time teaching 9th grade English, returned to college and earned her master's degree in counseling.



She became head of guidance at Claymont High School where she worked until her retirement in 1993.



During retirement she traveled the world, including multiple trips to China, Africa, the Soviet Union, Australia and Europe, many times educating through Elderhostel. She was actively engaged in volunteer work, including the Hagley Museum and programs with the elderly.



Hobbies included knitting and quilting and was in the choir at Claymont Atonement Church where she was a member for over 70 years.



A celebration of her life will be held once the pandemic is successfully vanquished. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Claymont Atonement Church.









