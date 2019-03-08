Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear-Christiana Rd.
Bear, DE
View Map
Anne Theresa "Terry" McCall Obituary
Anne Theresa McCall "Terry"

Formerly

Terry LaRocca

- Terry, age 82, of North East, Maryland passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 5, 2019 after a courageous battle following a stroke.

Terry was born in Bronx, New York to George and Bridget Anne (Kelly) Conrad. During her youth she excelled in sports which served as the foundation for her many years of coaching CYO basketball and softball. She was an avid bowler who succeeded to become one of the top bowlers in Delaware. Terry was employed as an executive assistant at AstraZeneca for over 20 years, retiring in 2001.

Terry was a passionate animal lover who raised horses, dogs, cats and goats. She and her husband Lou enjoyed trail rides with their horses and spending time outdoors. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and thoroughly enjoyed her visits to Ireland.

In addition to her parents, Terry is predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Louis K. McCall, son john Peter LaRocca, sister Margaret McKenna and brother Martin J. Conrad. She is survived by her loving children, Marianne (Leonard) Rybaltowski, Catherine A. LaRocca, Barbara (John) Evans, Jacqueline (John) Belusko and Thomas (Banchmalak) LaRocca; her grandchildren; Justine, Brendan, Tanya, Kevin, Richard, Kyle, Matthew, Cameron and Maria, and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers George and Raymond Conrad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Rd., Bear, DE, 19701. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, March 10th, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the BEESON FUNERAL HOME, 2053 Pulaski Hwy, Newark, DE 19702. Interment will follow the mass at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's name to the Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

For online condolences, please visit Beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
