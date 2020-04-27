|
Annemarie Pavco
Wilmington - Annemarie Pavco, age 56, passed away peacefully at her home on April 23, 2020 after a long and brave battle with cancer. Throughout the entire time of her illness, she kept a positive perspective and fought longer than experts thought possible. Her doctors confirmed what we all already knew: that she was one tough lady who loved life.
Born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, Annemarie attended St. Mary Magdalen School and Padua Academy where she was a member of the Flag Corps of the Salesianum Marching Band. She earned her B.S. degree from Alvernia College, after which she launched her career in business, spending the last decade as a global loan specialist at Citigroup.
She earned her black belt in karate, was an expert at line dancing, and loved to bowl. She was an avid sports enthusiast and lifetime fan of the Phillies and Flyers. She loved fast cars, Caribbean beaches, her rescue pup Stanley, and anything extolling her cherished Dallas Cowboys.
Most of all, she loved her family and friends who will miss her every day. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Victoria Winchester Johnson (Adam), long-time companion Darren Mathewson, sisters Lucille and Luanne, along with many nieces and nephews. We know that Annemarie is now with her treasured parents Jack and Lucille Pavco.
Since Annemarie's passing, many have written about how special she was and about how fortunate they were to know her. They reminisce about her warmth, joyous laughter and positive outlook on life.
A celebration of her life will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 9 via Chandler Funeral Home. We invite family and friends to participate via tuning in to the Zoom feed at Noon: https://zoom.us/j/9718043540.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020