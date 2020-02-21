|
Annette Conforti
Wilmington - Annette Conforti, age 58, died Thursday, February 20th, 2020, after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late E. Oscar and M. Camilla (Ignudo) Conforti.
Annette will be remembered for her quick wit, her ready smile, and her love for cooking, especially for her baked pineapple recipe!
Annette was a lifetime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. She was active in many aspects of parish life, including serving as a Girl Scout leader for 40 years, a director of the parish's annual Lenten tradition, the Via Crucis, and a past Chair of the Board of Directors for St. Anthony's in the Hills. She enjoyed the friendship and fellowship of her St. Anthony's family, and treasured each and every relationship.
Annette was a graduate of Delcastle High School and Goldey-Beacon College. She was a 36-year employee of Chubb Insurance and its predecessors, INA, Cigna, and ACE.
She is survived by her sister, Camilla "Cammie" Conforti, her sister and brother-in-law Paula Conforti Savini and Anthony Savini, her niece, Jana Savini and her fiancé Kyle Martin, her nephew, Michael Savini, and her uncle Santo Conforti and aunt Marion Conforti. Her memory will be cherished by her extended family of cousins and friends, especially her lifelong friend, Melanie Santacecelia Chilcote.
A visitation will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont St, Wilmington DE, 19805. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address, or to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington DE, 19804. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020