Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Annette Kelllem

Annette Kelllem Obituary
Annette Kelllem

Wilmington - Age 89, died in Wilmington, DE on April 16, 2020.

She was born in Philadelphia to the late Louis and Katie. Annette graduated from South Philadelphia High School for Girls and Temple University. She was a career English teacher at Gauger Middle School.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Kellem; Annette is survived by her children, Deborah Slosberg (Rabbi Robert), Andrea Oxman (Robert), and Aaron Kellem. She was a devoted grandmother to Aliza Weinstock (Stuart), Jacob Slosberg, Jeremy Slosberg (Emily), Karmi Gross (Aviel), Kobi Oxman, and Aria Kellem; adoring great-grandmother to David and Ethan; and partner to John Crowley.

Graveside services will be private. Memorial tributes can be made to Manna, 420 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
