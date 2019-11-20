|
Annie Dillard
Wilmington - Annie Carrie Allen Dillard was born on September 11, 1927 in Middleburg, NC. She was the youngest child of Walter Allen and Lena Coleman Allen. Her life ended on Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019; she has gone on to eternal rest with the Lord.
She was first united in matrimony to Raymond Macon. This union produced 2 children: Harold Edward Macon & Larry Allen Macon. After the dissolution of this union; she was then united in matrimony on April 4 1961 to Joseph Dillard, who predeceased her. From this union was one child: Michelle Dillard.
She loved God and saw the beauty in His creations, cooking, science, music - in particular Nat King Cole, and people. She was a perfectionist in every area of her life; and, whatever she took on or involved herself in, she gave it her all. A devoted wife and mother she took pride in a clean and orderly home. She taught her children to be strong and courageous, and, to strive to be the best they could be at whatever they set out to do. She faced life head-on - she may have stumbled and fallen but she always got back up.
She is survived by 3 children: Harold Macon of North Kensington, PA, Larry Macon of the Bronx, NY; and, Michelle Dillard of Wilmington, DE; daughter-in-law Pamela Macon of North Kensington, PA; 5 grandchildren: Deserea Macon, Tisha Macon, Lisa Macon Wood (Michael), Lauren Macon, and Matthew Macon; 2 great grandchildren: Sean Wood and Brianna Wood; nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 5:00pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 4:00pm. Interment will be private.
