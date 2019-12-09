|
Annie M. Fleming
Newark - Annie M. Fleming, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 at Brandywine Nursing Home. She was 95 years old.
Born in Wilmington, Annie was the daughter of Charles Henry Watson and Myrtle Campbell Watson.
Annie was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Leslie Fleming.
She was the beloved mother of Carol Anne Scheese, Gerald Leslie Fleming, Lois Jean Midash (David) and Judith Lea Biliunas (Michael). Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great and 1 great-great; her siblings, Shirley Watson, Vaughn Watson, Myrtle Baldwin, Pearl Hagmaier and Evelyn Beverage.
A viewing will be from 12 to 1:00PM with a funeral service at 1PM on Wed. , Dec. 11, 2019 at the Chapel at GRACELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 2220 North Dupont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. Burial will follow in the adjoining memorial park.
