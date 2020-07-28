1/
Annie Mae Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Mae Thomas

New Castle - Annie Mae Thomas, of New Castle, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, just a few days shy of her 96th birthday.

Annie was a loving and selfless person who was adored and cherished by her family and friends. She was born the second oldest of twelve children in a log cabin in Glade Springs, Virginia. Annie graduated high school in Glade Springs and was offered a scholarship at The College of William and Mary for nursing. Instead, during World War II, at the age of 18, Annie moved to Delaware to become a riveter, soldering wings on airplanes at Bellanca Air Field in New Castle. Annie also worked at Du Pont, Delaware Mills, and Ronson.

Annie was a founding member of the Berean Baptist Church in New Castle, remaining a member for more than 50 years until her death.

Annie loved gardening and spent hours beautifying her yard daily. She was a skillful seamstress and often created and mended clothing for her family. Annie enjoyed caring for dogs and cats and was known to frequently take in unwanted strays.

In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin G. "Speed" Thomas, Sr.; and her son-in-law, Donald Bower. She is survived by her children, Maria Bower and Benjamin G. Thomas, Jr. (Linda); grandchildren, Benjamin G. Thomas, III, Samuel M. Thomas, Donald J. Bower, Crystal A. Bower, Yvonne T. Holden and Julaina Thomas; and great grandchildren, Jacqueline McGrory, Lily Bower-Moore, Tristan Bower-Moore, Jacob Bower-Moore, Phoenix Holden and Callie Holden.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Mrs, Thomas sat behind my mother and I at Berean Baptist Church. My mom made sure to give her a hug every time she say her. She was a precious woman and will be missed till we see her in heaven.
Myrick Peterson
Myrick Peterson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved