Annie Mae Thomas
New Castle - Annie Mae Thomas, of New Castle, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, just a few days shy of her 96th birthday.
Annie was a loving and selfless person who was adored and cherished by her family and friends. She was born the second oldest of twelve children in a log cabin in Glade Springs, Virginia. Annie graduated high school in Glade Springs and was offered a scholarship at The College of William and Mary for nursing. Instead, during World War II, at the age of 18, Annie moved to Delaware to become a riveter, soldering wings on airplanes at Bellanca Air Field in New Castle. Annie also worked at Du Pont, Delaware Mills, and Ronson.
Annie was a founding member of the Berean Baptist Church in New Castle, remaining a member for more than 50 years until her death.
Annie loved gardening and spent hours beautifying her yard daily. She was a skillful seamstress and often created and mended clothing for her family. Annie enjoyed caring for dogs and cats and was known to frequently take in unwanted strays.
In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin G. "Speed" Thomas, Sr.; and her son-in-law, Donald Bower. She is survived by her children, Maria Bower and Benjamin G. Thomas, Jr. (Linda); grandchildren, Benjamin G. Thomas, III, Samuel M. Thomas, Donald J. Bower, Crystal A. Bower, Yvonne T. Holden and Julaina Thomas; and great grandchildren, Jacqueline McGrory, Lily Bower-Moore, Tristan Bower-Moore, Jacob Bower-Moore, Phoenix Holden and Callie Holden.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.
