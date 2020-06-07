Annina D'Eramo DiRito



Annina D'Eramo DiRito, 99, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 in Durham, NC. She was born in Lama dei Peligni, Italy on December 26, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Pietro and Giacinda D'Eramo. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Luigi DiRito.



Mrs. Di Rito is survived by her sister Concetta Borrelli,son John and wife Pat, grandchildren David (Rachel) and Christopher (Megan), and great-grandchildren Lillie, Nina Rose, Sawyer, and Max.



Mrs. Di Rito came to the United States in 1956, becoming an American citizen in 1973. She worked at various jobs in Wilmington, Delaware including beinga seamstress and a home maker.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private but a celebration of her life will be held in the future at a date to be decided.



