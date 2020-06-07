Annina D'Eramo DiRito
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annina D'Eramo DiRito

Annina D'Eramo DiRito, 99, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 in Durham, NC. She was born in Lama dei Peligni, Italy on December 26, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Pietro and Giacinda D'Eramo. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Luigi DiRito.

Mrs. Di Rito is survived by her sister Concetta Borrelli,son John and wife Pat, grandchildren David (Rachel) and Christopher (Megan), and great-grandchildren Lillie, Nina Rose, Sawyer, and Max.

Mrs. Di Rito came to the United States in 1956, becoming an American citizen in 1973. She worked at various jobs in Wilmington, Delaware including beinga seamstress and a home maker.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private but a celebration of her life will be held in the future at a date to be decided.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved