Anthony A. Katrowski, III
Wilmington - Anthony A. Katrowski, III, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Wilmington, Tony was the son of the late Dorothy (Czurley) and Anthony A. Katrowski, II. He was a graduate of Salesianum High School Class of 1971. Before retiring in 2016, Tony was a postal worker with the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years.
In his leisure time, Tony enjoyed building model trains. He was a major music and history buff, who loved watching the History Channel and war movies. Tony enjoyed spending time at the beach and surf fishing. He was also a good cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He was dedicated to his family and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
Tony will be remembered for his quiet, well spoken nature and his listening ear.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of almost 45 years, Anne Marie (Martin) Katrowski; his son, Anthony A. Katrowski, IV, and his wife, Roslyn; his daughter, Lisa Katrowski; his grandchildren, Lindsey, Rory and Wyatt Katrowski; as well as his brother, Martin Katrowski, and his wife Jo Ane.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 AM on Monday, July 1 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Tony's Life will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on June 28, 2019