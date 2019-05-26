Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - New Castle
531 Delaware St
New Castle, DE 19720
302-328-2312
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gebhart Funeral Home
531 Delaware St.
New Castle, DE
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Gebhart Funeral Home
531 Delaware St.
New Castle, DE
Anthony "Wayne" Collins

Obituary

Anthony "Wayne" Collins Obituary
Anthony "Wayne" Collins

Newark - Anthony "Wayne" Collins, 58, of Newark DE, passed away suddenly on May 18, 2019 with his family by his side.

Wayne was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Thomas Collins Sr. and Mary Jackson Collins. He was a graduate of Delcastle Technical High School.

He is survived by his beloved wife and "best friend" of 32 years, Karen Mullins Collins; daughters, Ashley and Alyssa, both of Wilmington; son, Alexander at home; grandsons, Logan, Clark and Parker; mother-in-law, Greata Mullins of Marco Island, FL; brothers, Thomas "June" and Ray, with whom he shared a special bond. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Klingler, whom he missed dearly until the day of his passing, his first-born son, Anthony Wayne Collins Jr. and father-in-law, Jerry K. Mullins Sr.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 11 am to 12 noon at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware St., New Castle, DE 19720, followed by a service in celebration of Wayne's life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org/

For a full obituary and to offer condolences please visit: https://www.gebhartfuneralhomes.com/listings.
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019
