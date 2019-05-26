|
Anthony "Wayne" Collins
Newark - Anthony "Wayne" Collins, 58, of Newark DE, passed away suddenly on May 18, 2019 with his family by his side.
Wayne was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Thomas Collins Sr. and Mary Jackson Collins. He was a graduate of Delcastle Technical High School.
He is survived by his beloved wife and "best friend" of 32 years, Karen Mullins Collins; daughters, Ashley and Alyssa, both of Wilmington; son, Alexander at home; grandsons, Logan, Clark and Parker; mother-in-law, Greata Mullins of Marco Island, FL; brothers, Thomas "June" and Ray, with whom he shared a special bond. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Klingler, whom he missed dearly until the day of his passing, his first-born son, Anthony Wayne Collins Jr. and father-in-law, Jerry K. Mullins Sr.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 11 am to 12 noon at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware St., New Castle, DE 19720, followed by a service in celebration of Wayne's life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org/
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019