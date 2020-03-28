|
|
Anthony "Tony" D. Cammilleri
Bear - Anthony "Tony" David Cammilleri, age 34, of Bear, DE passed away on March 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from William Penn High School. He had a big heart and loved his friends and family dearly. Tony is survived by his mother Billie P. Trulove, father Stephen C. Cammilleri; his sisters Dawn Coover (Joseph) & Danielle Foskey; his brothers Stephen Cammilleri, Michael and Charlie Farwell; nieces Danai, Briana, and Bella; his nephews Brian and Dougie; and his grandmother Barbara Hiznay of Marshallton, DE and grandfather Stephen Cammilleri of Newport Beach, CA. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until a later time. Please visit www.stranofeeley.com for updates or to send an online condolence.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020