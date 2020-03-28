Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cammilleri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony D. "Tony" Cammilleri


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony D. "Tony" Cammilleri Obituary
Anthony "Tony" D. Cammilleri

Bear - Anthony "Tony" David Cammilleri, age 34, of Bear, DE passed away on March 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from William Penn High School. He had a big heart and loved his friends and family dearly. Tony is survived by his mother Billie P. Trulove, father Stephen C. Cammilleri; his sisters Dawn Coover (Joseph) & Danielle Foskey; his brothers Stephen Cammilleri, Michael and Charlie Farwell; nieces Danai, Briana, and Bella; his nephews Brian and Dougie; and his grandmother Barbara Hiznay of Marshallton, DE and grandfather Stephen Cammilleri of Newport Beach, CA. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until a later time. Please visit www.stranofeeley.com for updates or to send an online condolence.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -