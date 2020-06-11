Anthony D. Cammilleri
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony D. Cammilleri

Bear - Anthony "Tony" D. Cammilleri passed away on March 27, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Tony at 1 PM on Saturday, June 20th at Calvary Chapel of Newark , 723 Dawson Drive Newark, DE 19713. There will be balloons out front to assist in finding the church. All guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to maintain compliance with State COVID-19 Regulations. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved