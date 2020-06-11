Anthony D. Cammilleri
Bear - Anthony "Tony" D. Cammilleri passed away on March 27, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Tony at 1 PM on Saturday, June 20th at Calvary Chapel of Newark , 723 Dawson Drive Newark, DE 19713. There will be balloons out front to assist in finding the church. All guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to maintain compliance with State COVID-19 Regulations. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.