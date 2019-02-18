Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
Interment
Following Services
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
Hockessin - Anthony "Tony" Volk peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by beloved family, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1920, the seventh child of immigrant parents. He attended Girard College, a school for poor fatherless boys through high school. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and trained as a navigator. He was assigned to 303rd Bomb Group flying B-17s, was shot down, captured and was a POW. After WWII, he attended Villanova, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering. In 1951, he moved to Delaware taking a position with DuPont while staying active in the Air Force Reserve. He retired from the Air Force as a senior navigator attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and received sixteen military decorations and citations. He was active in his parishes of St. Matthew and St. Mary of the Assumption as a Eucharistic minister and a volunteer of other activities in the church and community. He is survived by his eight children and their spouses, John (Rachel), Alice Volk-Roy (John), Lucy Rogers (Steve), Liz Casper (Victor), Fred (Patty), Joe (Donna), Maria Riley (Mark) and Geralyn McCourt (Tim); his 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Tony was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (Miller) Volk.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, February 20 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin on Thursday, February 21 at 9:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Birthright of Delaware, 1311 N. Scott St., Wilmington, DE 19806.

To view a complete obituary for Tony, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
