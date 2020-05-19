Anthony E. Dash
Wilmington - Anthony E. Dash , age 78 passed away May 12, 2020 at the Wilmington VA Hospital after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Anthony or affectionately known as "Tony", was born August 23, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Kenneth Cecil Dash and Roberta Rozina Moore. Tony married Marie Evans on May 25, 1963 and had two daughters, Liana J D Thompson and Michala E. Dash Leventry. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this month.
He led a life of perpetual learning graduating from Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn in 1960 and continued on with his service to our country as a Medical Technician in the United States Air Force, helping to heal his fellow comrades before and during the Vietnam War 1968-1969; retiring with 20 years of service in 1980. Prior to retirement, he received an Associates Degree in Cardiopulmonary Lab Technology and worked towards a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Psychology, graduating from Park College in 1984.
Life after military retirement saw Tony continuing to heal others. He worked with the Wilmington Medical Center from 1980 to 1984 in Respiratory Care and later working with Dr. Leonard H. Seltzer at Allergy Associates in Wilmington from 1983 to 2004, and was probably one of the first Physicians Assistants prior to licensing in the State of Delaware. During this time, he also received certification as a Third Degree Reiki Master and The National Guild of Hypnotists, helping people to stop smoking or to lose weight. Tony was a dedicated member of historic St. Joseph's Catholic Church on French Street, a Charter Member of the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir and a Member of the Knights of Peter Claver, Chapter #383, the Wilmington Rowing Club and a Member of the Merrimakers Group (Jingles) who met at Aldersgate Methodist Church on Concord Pike.
Tony was known for giving out clothes pins with inspirational sayings to people he would meet in his daily interactions with others. He was also known for giving out handmade paper flowers on the day before Mother's Day to ladies shopping at the now closed Dress Barn in Fairfax. His love of being able to heal people in some way was his guiding principle and it continued to the end.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Rozina Dash.
He leaves to keep his memory alive, his loving sister, Joan Dash; forever love, Marie G. (Evans) Dash; daughters, Liana J. D. Thompson, Michala (Micki) Dash Leventry (Michael); two grandchildren, Tristan J. Thompson, Aubrey Leventry; three brothers-in-law, Donald M. Evans, Sr., Irvin D. Evans, II, Ralph L. Evans, Sr.; five sisters-in-law, Mary (Chickie) Jackson, Beverly V. Evans, Cynthia K. Righter, Claudette Evans, Marion Evans; a host of nieces, nephews; devoted special friend, Ella Huff; many cousins, friends and acquaintances.
Special thanks to staff members at the Wilmington VA Hospital, Community Living Center (CLC); Nurses, Caregivers, Dining Room Staff, Janitorial Staff as well as Dr. Lee Dresser and Dr. Dihenkar, and a very special thank you to Mrs. Ella Huff for giving Tony the best care and devotion a friend could ever hope for.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Community Living Center at the Wilmington VA Medical Center.
Memorial service to be announced at later date.
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.