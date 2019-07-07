|
|
Anthony E. Rullo
New Castle - Anthony E. Rullo, age 37, of New Castle, DE passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on June 11, 1982, he was the son of Roger J. and Rita C. (Zawaski) Rullo. Anthony worked side-by-side with his father as a talented brick and stone mason for 20 years with Roger Rullo Brick Pointing. An exacting craftsman, he had a remarkable attention to detail.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Roger J. and Rita C. Rullo of Middletown; wife, Kristin L. Rullo of Elkton, MD; son, Michael A. Rullo of Newark; daughter, Brookelynn E. Rullo of Elkton, MD; stepson, T.J. Abe of Elkton, MD; sister, Tiffany A. Rullo of New Castle; maternal grandparents, Rita C. and Daniel Robinson, of Wilmington; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to assist with funeral expenses to Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home at the address listed above.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019