Anthony Eugene Camponelli
1971 - 2020
Anthony Eugene Camponelli

Wilmington, DE - Anthony Eugene Camponelli, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born in Wilmington on March 12, 1971, Tony was a 1989 graduate of William Penn High School and proudly served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was currently employed as a Project Manager in the IT Department with the AVolution Division of Corporate Interiors. He also operated his own professional photography business, and was a former AFSCME union representative and past president of his local chapter. During his tenure he was committed to improving the quality of life of his members.

Tony was an enthusiast of the 1970s and 1980s time period. This included his favorite band, KISS, Star Wars memorabilia, and popular TV shows of that period. He was generously active in many charitable causes, including the Emmanuel Dining Room, the Epilepsy Foundation Walk, the Trauma Survivors Foundation and Meals for Shields.

He was predeceased by his father, Guido Paul Camponelli, Sr.

Tony is survived by his daughter, Victoria Wilson and husband, Randall; his mother, Cecelia (Wilson) Camponelli; his brothers, Guido Paul, Jr. and wife, Dawn, Vincent P. and wife, Jennifer; nephew, Vincent, Jr.; many extended family members and friends.

In accordance with health directives due to the Coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tony may be made to the Emmanuel Dining Room, c/o Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.ministryofcaring.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
