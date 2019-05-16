Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Anthony J. "Butch" Burkhart

Anthony J. "Butch" Burkhart

New Castle - On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Butch went home to be with our Lord.

He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Concetta Burkhart.

Survivors include his siblings, Carolyne Gesullo, Linda Childers (Charles) and Robert Burkhart (Beverly); niece, Cindy Kuzminski (Leonard); nephew, Greg Burkhart (Nicole); great niece, Jennifer Kuzminski; and great nephews, Jason Kuzminski and Brandon Burkhart.

Much appreciation to the CNAs and medical staff at Churchmans Village who gave Anthony the utmost care while Anthony was a resident for the past 12 years, after suffering a stroke in 2007.

Anthony's family would also like to thank the ER and ICU teams at Christiana Care who have treated Anthony over the last 12 years.

Services will be private.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 19, 2019
