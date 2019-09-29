|
Anthony J. Butterhof
Egg Harbor City, NJ - Anthony J. Butterhof, 81, of Egg Harbor City, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, died suddenly on September 26, 2019, of acute myeloid leukemia. Tony and his wife, Virginia, resided in Westgate Farms from 1994 through 2017. Although he retired, he kept active with many hobbies, including building and flying experimental aircraft. He broadened his education by earning an Aeronautical Science Technology degree at Delaware Tech, and a civil engineering degree from University of Delaware. Tony was known to have a love of history, could fix anything, saved everything, was messy, laughed loudly, and frustrated many with his quirky sense of humor and free spirit. His greatest pride was raising his daughters and harassing his sons-in-law: Barbara and Thomas Rheault; Virginia and Justin Charpentier; and Elaine and George Frick. He loved nothing more than scallywaggin' and playing games with his grandchildren: Allison (Joe), Emily, Zachary, Tom, Tyler and Abigail. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia; his daughters; his siblings, brother in law; and numerous other extended family members. His full obituary is published at the Carnesale Funeral Home website. A viewing will be held at Carnesale in Hammonton, NJ, on Sunday, September 29, from 4-6 p.m. Friends may call on Monday, September 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Egg Harbor City, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019