|
|
Anthony J. Poppiti
Wilmington - Anthony J. Poppiti passed away peacefully on January 15th, 2020.
Anthony was born in Wilmington to the late Ernesto and Julia Poppiti. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Anthony was a talented sign painter who enjoyed his trade for over 50 years. He was a devoted family man, who loved M.A.S.H. and spending time at the VFW American Legion.
Anthony is survived by his sons Kevin Poppiti and Keith Poppiti (Karen); and grandchildren Ronin and Shaina. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Roxella Poppiti; and siblings Ginero Poppiti, Anna Mussachio, Rosily Ianone, and Ernesto Poppiti.
Viewing will be held 10am Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 11am. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to The St. Francis Life Center, via St. Francis Healthcare Philanthropy, 701 N. Clayton St. Wilmington 19805.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020