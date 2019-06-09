|
|
Anthony J. "Tony" Pultnovich
New Castle - Anthony J. "Tony" Pultnovich, age 89, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Born in Shamokin, PA on May 28, 1930, Tony was a son of the late Joseph Thomas and Stella (Visniskie) Pultnovich. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tony then worked as a butcher with Acme Markets for more than 35 years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Tony was a member of the NRA and the Brandywine Rod & Gun Club. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and dear friend to many.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl A. Morton; siblings; and grandson, Kyle Anthony Pultnovich. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen (Buckwash) Pultnovich; son, Kevin Anthony Pultnovich of New Castle; siblings, Agnes Robel and Vince Pultnovich, both of PA; granddaughter, Ashley Wilson; and great granddaughter, Charley Wilson.
A committal service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tony's memory to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019