Anthony J. Sosnowik
Anthony J. Sosnowik

Wilmington, DE - Anthony Sosnowik, age 93, passed away on July 17, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, Anthony was the son of the late Alexander and Tessie (Ignatwoski) Sosnowik and brother to the late Frances Sosnowik and Sophie Wozniak.

Tony was employed by the DuPont Company for over thirty-five years, retiring in 1989. During WWII he served in the Air Corps A.A.C.S. as a control tower operator on Wake Island. Tony was an enthusiastic Phillies and Eagles fan. He enjoyed both fresh and saltwater fishing (a love he passed along to his children and grandchildren) and was extremely gifted at creating and tying his own rigs and lures. Tony also enjoyed growing fresh vegetables, reading, listening to music, dancing, bowling, family beach time, and playing bridge…he also loved a good joke. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Tony is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Marlene Galloway Sosnowik; sons, A. Joseph (Cindy) of Wilmington and Richard (Andrea) of Pennsville, NJ; daughters, Dolores (Martin) Moran of Wilmington, Diane Murphy, and Annette (Conway) Bristow of Lewes; along with his grandchildren, Conway Bristow and fiancée, Chelsea Allen (Rehoboth), Alice Murphy (Philadelphia), Adam Sosnowik (Washington), Kelly Bristow (Washington) and Erann and Bradley Dutton (Wenonah, NJ); and his great-grandson, Bradley.

The family would like to thank the special heroes at Kentmere Rehab for their care and support during Tony's time there, especially his last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Elizabeth Parish, Wilmington. Services will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
