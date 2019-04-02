|
|
Anthony Jacob Scarbro
Newark - Anthony Jacob Scarbro, age 23, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was a 2013 graduate of Tri-State Christian Academy. Anthony was an amazing young man who had an outgoing personality and heart of gold which led all who met him to immediately love him. Anthony's most memorable times were spent with his loving family that he cherished with all his heart. Anthony had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed anything that would bring him closer to nature including hiking, fishing, and spending time with his dog, Maya. Anthony's drive and motivation to become a professional wrestler was a true testament to how he lived life. Always pursuing his passion at such a young age and having the courage, stamina and intestinal fortitude to never back down, whether it meant standing up to the challenge of Type One Diabetes, a backpacking journey for a week in the back country of the Blue Ridge Mountains, or putting on a show in front of hundreds of fans. Since the day he started training, at the age of 16, he considered Right Coast Pro (RCP) Wrestling his second family. From the time he had his first professional match in 2013 until the time he raised the belt over his head in December of 2018, he was a warrior who never gave up on anything - he left this world a Champ in and out of the ring.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Christopher and Amy Scarbro; brothers, Aiden and Anderson Scarbro; sisters, Allannah and Alexcia Scarbro; grandparents: Florrie Lundy (Dennis), Patti Strahorn (Carl), Peggy Scarbro, and Craig Linton; great-grandparents, Jerry McNeal, Sr. and Cynthia Linton; aunts and uncles: Kimmy & Brian Fletcher, Angela & Eric Welch, Kandi & Mark Sutton, Chris Adwell Musser and Lisa Temple-Adwell; cousins: Hailey, William, Sara, Sammi, Kieran, Ethan, Ashlyn, Kelsey, Nicole, Jake and Kristen.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Scarbro; great-grandparents: Gary Linton, Ora Barnett, and Mildred McNeal; uncle, Joe "Bo" Adwell; and cousin, Joey.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, from 10 AM-12:30 PM at Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Rd., Elkton, MD 21921 followed by a service in celebration of Anthony's life at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in Gilpin Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019