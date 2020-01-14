Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Angels Parish
82 Possum Park Rd.
Newark, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Parish
82 Possum Park Rd
Newark, DE
Anthony Joseph Testa Sr.


1937 - 2020
Anthony Joseph Testa Sr. Obituary
Anthony Joseph Testa, Sr.

Newark - Anthony Joseph Testa Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. His loving wife and forever sweetheart, Patricia, was by his side. Anthony was born on April 26, 1937 in Wilmington, Delaware to Isadore and Frances Testa. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Testa; his daughter-in-law, Nicole Testa; and his grandson, Alexander Scarpone.

Anthony was a life-long Delaware resident. He graduated from Brown Vocational High School where he was Senior Class President and the school's Most Valuable Athlete. Anthony remained a devoted member of the Brown Bears' Alumni Club throughout his life.

Anthony was married to the love of his life Patricia W. Testa for 57 years. Together they raised seven children. He is survived by his wife; son Anthony Jr. and his wife Dawn; son Michael and his wife Sandy; daughter Barbara Ann Scarpone and her husband Mark; son Kenneth Testa and his wife Shelli; son Christian and his wife Cyndi; son Jason and his wife Karen; and son Eric John. Anthony is also survived by his dear sister, Dolores Nagowski.

According to Anthony, his greatest achievement was his family, especially his grandchildren. They will always cherish fond memories of their Pop Pop which include Sunday family dinners, his witty banter, and family vacations to Disney World and the Outer Banks. He is survived by his devoted grandchildren Alexia, Jacqueline, Anthony III, Natalie, Michael, Juliana, Adrienne, Samantha, Vincent, Kenny Jr., Nina, Kayla, Morgan, Emily, Sarah, Christian Jr., Luke, Riley and Jason.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 17 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 18 at Holy Angels Parish, 82 Possum Park Rd., Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alfred I. DuPont Children's Hospital for Cancer Research, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.

For condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
