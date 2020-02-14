|
Anthony Leounes Jr.
Chadds Ford, PA - Anthony Leounes Jr., age 69, of Chadds Ford, PA, passed away on Weds., Feb. 12, surrounded by his children and in the fine care of Christiana Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Catherine Maciey Leounes.
Born in Wilmington, he was the son of Stavrothea and Anthony Leounes Sr..
Tony and Cathy owned and operated Leounes' at the Mansion restaurant in Wilmington. Many will recall enjoying fabulous meals prepared by chef Tony and likely have memories of celebrating their special occasions at "the Mansion". Tony then went on to a career in corporate and business dining management where he oversaw both the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Goldman Sachs, NYC accounts. Tony rarely stopped working. He loved to travel, especially to Italy and Greece, and had a deep appreciation for other cultures.
As perhaps the biggest "foodie" anyone could think of, Tony effortlessly prepared thousands of delicious meals for family and friends over the years, all of them with love.
A loving and dedicated father, he is survived by his daughters, Sonia Leounes of Philadelphia, PA, Nicole Leounes-Heslep of Chadds Ford, PA, his son, Anthony Leounes III of Wilmington, DE, his beloved granddaughter, Sophia "Phia" Heslep, and his brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Leslie Leounes of Wilmington, DE.
You are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Kuzo Funeral Home in Kennett Square, PA. Visitation will be from 10am to noon, followed by a funeral service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, his children ask that you make a memorial donation to the Kennett Food Cupboard so he can continue to feed people. www.KACSonline.net or mail to KACS, PO Box 1025, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Online funeral information and condolences can be found at www.KuzoandFoulkFH.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020