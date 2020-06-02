Anthony Lynn Whitney
Dover - Anthony Lynn Whitney left this earth on May 25, 2020 at his home in Dover, Delaware.
Anthony was born at Dover Air Force Base Dover, Delaware on December 28, 1962 to MSG (RET) James William Whitney and Luzzella Elizabeth Whitney. He graduated from Dover Senior High School in 1981.
Anthony worked for Thrift Drugs, Inc Medical Supplies for 26 years before retiring. He was such an essential worker he remained employed with Thrift Drugs, Inc as it transitioned to Eckerd's Drug Store and then to Rite Aid.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luzzella Whitney of Dover Delaware and two brothers, David and Dexter Whitney both of Dover Delaware. He is survived by seven siblings, Carolyn Harris of Dover Delaware, James and Leslie Whitney of Chino Hills California, Jonathan and Patricia Whitney of Newark Delaware, Leta and Tony Daniels of Fayetteville North Carolina, Keith Whitney of Bear Delaware, Christopher and Carrie Whitney of Dover Delaware, and Jeffery Whitney of Dover Delaware. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:00pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE 19904 with visitation two hours prior to service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.