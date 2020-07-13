Anthony P. DiEgidio Sr. "Geets"
Wilmington/ Delray Beach - Anthony P. DiEgidio Sr. "Geets"
Anthony P. DiEgidio Sr. age 74, died peacefully with his daughter and sister by his side on Friday, June 26th in Delray Beach, Florida after a short battle with Leukemia.
He was born on November 22, 1945 in Wilmington, DE to the late Philip and Mary (DiLeonardo) DiEgidio. Tony attended St. Elizabeth's Grade School and Salesianum High School. He received his degree in Architectural Design from Temple University. Tony successfully carried on the family business, Bestfield Builders. Tony enjoyed his time with friends and family in Delray Beach and in Wilmington, where he touched the lives of all who had the pleasure of meeting him. Tony was a hard worker who took pride in providing for his family. He will be dearly missed by all.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son Anthony "Tony" DiEgidio Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Katie DiEgidio (George Rudawsky), his grandchildren, Dean, Ella and Finn. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Jacinta DiEgidio Davis (Frank) and many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
The funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. To send an online condolence, please visit www.corletolatinafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, 1300 N. Grant Ave. #100 Wilmington, DE 19806 or Salvation Army, 401 N. Shipley Street Wilmington, DE 19801.