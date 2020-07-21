1/1
Anthony Patton
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Patton

Wilmington - Anthony Christopher Patton was born on December 10, 1971 to Phyllis S. Patton the late of Anthony F. Patton in Wilmington, DE. Anthony attended Christ Our King, Salesianum High School, and the University of Delaware. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony F. Patton and grandmother, Elizabeth J. Sudler, and greatgrandmother, Rita D. Carty .Anthony is survived by his mother, Phyllis; three children Deziree, Anthony Jr., and Taylor; two grandchildren Kristian and Kassidy; two sisters Erica and Quiana; three nephews Eric, Andre, and Nathan; a niece Kendall.Family and Friends are invited to attend a viewing at Congo Legacy Center (formerly Christ Our King Church) 510 W.. 28th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 Viewing 5-7pm. Online condolence at www.congofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Congo Legacy Center (formerly Christ Our King Church)
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
TENUI NEC DIMITTAM-"I HAVE TAKEN HOLD AND WILL NOT LET GO"-LATIN MOTTO OF SALESIANUM/SALLIES WILMINGTON DE.-SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY/FRIENDS/RETIRED POSTAL EMPLOYEES.
TENUI NEC DIMITTAM
July 22, 2020
Great guy, great humor and great sportsman. You will be missed my friend.
JOSEPH A RAPPOSELLI
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Anthony was a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and friends.
Ron Bright
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Tenui nec dimittam - brother. godspeed
paul scho. '83
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved