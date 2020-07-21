Anthony Patton
Wilmington - Anthony Christopher Patton was born on December 10, 1971 to Phyllis S. Patton the late of Anthony F. Patton in Wilmington, DE. Anthony attended Christ Our King, Salesianum High School, and the University of Delaware. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony F. Patton and grandmother, Elizabeth J. Sudler, and greatgrandmother, Rita D. Carty .Anthony is survived by his mother, Phyllis; three children Deziree, Anthony Jr., and Taylor; two grandchildren Kristian and Kassidy; two sisters Erica and Quiana; three nephews Eric, Andre, and Nathan; a niece Kendall.Family and Friends are invited to attend a viewing at Congo Legacy Center (formerly Christ Our King Church) 510 W.. 28th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 Viewing 5-7pm. Online condolence at www.congofuneralhome.com