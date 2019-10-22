Services
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Interment
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Oxford Cemetery
Anthony Paul DiMucci Obituary
Anthony Paul DiMucci

Newark - Anthony Paul DiMucci, 62, of Newark, DE passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at home.

He was the husband of Sharon Botts DiMucci with whom he shared 28 years of marriage.

Born in Elmer, NJ he was the son of the late Henry and Clara Morroni DiMucci.

Anthony was employed with General Motors Boxwood Plant, Wilmington, DE. He retired in 2008. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 435, Wilmington, DE.

Anthony enjoyed golf, traveling to Italy, skiing and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his wife; one daughter, Taylor M. DiMucci of Newark, DE; and one brother, Michael DiMucci of Bridgeton, NJ.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA, where family and friends may visit from 6 -7:00 pm.

Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery, Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.

Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
