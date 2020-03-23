Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Anthony R. "Butch" DeAngelis Sr.

Anthony R. "Butch" DeAngelis, Sr.

Newark - Anthony R. "Butch" DeAngelis, Sr. passed away March 21, 2020.

Butch was an avid Eagles fan.

Mr. DeAngelis is survived by his son, Anthony R. DeAngelis, Jr.; grandchildren, Arianna, Gabrielle, Alexa, and Maegan; siblings, Joyce Turulski, Jerry (Sue) DeAngelis and Debbie (Paul, Jr.) Hall; he is also survived by godson, Michael D. DeAngelis as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Georgetta DeAngelis; nephew, Gary M. Turulski and brother in law Edward J. Turulski, Jr.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandates, all service will be held privately. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. For updated information about future services or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
