Anthony Ray Couch
Wilmington - Anthony Ray Couch, SR., 36 was born May 27, 1983 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Willie Hyman and Susan Couch. He was called home May 10, 2020. Anthony loved to draw and tattoo. He leaves behind his loving wife Tammy Brown-Couch; Son Anthony Couch jr, Daughter Diamond Brown; 12 siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.