|
|
Anthony Saienni
Wilmington - Anthony Saienni, Jr., age 69, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was born on September 21, 1950 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Anthony Saienni, Sr. and Julia (Daddezio) Saienni.
Anthony had graduated from Wilmington High School in 1968 and recently attended his 50th Red Devils reunion.
He retired as a project manager at Potts Welding in 2012, after 42 years of service.
Anthony was a devoted family man and loved being surrounded by his grandchildren. He was an active member of St. John the Beloved Parish. He enjoyed vacationing in Disney World and Las Vegas in addition to going to the beach. He also was an avid fan of the Phillies and Delaware Park Horse Racing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James D. Saienni.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia (Koitsch) Saienni; his daughter, Lisa Stewart (James); his son, Anthony Saienni III (Stephanie); his six grandchildren, Zachary Drummond, Richard Refner, Cassidy Refner, Alexis Stewart, Christopher Saienni, Jessica Stewart; and great-grand-daughter, Myla Grace Matheus.
Funeral Services will be private.
Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to the , 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020