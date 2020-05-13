Anthony V. D'Amico, Sr.
Toughkenamon - Anthony V. D'Amico, Sr. "Pop", age 86 of Toughkenamon, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Eugene M. D'Amico, Sr. and Mary F. (Testa) D'Amico.
He was a partner at D'Amico Brothers Mushrooms for over 45 years until retiring in 1997.
He was a hard worker who was full of life and energy. His infectious smile and golden soul had the profound ability to touch the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and especially spending time with his friends having lunch and outings at Delaware Park. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family, whom he loved so dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma D'Amico, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage, son Anthony V. D'Amico, Jr. (Kathleen), daughters Donna D'Amico-Lilley, (Harry), Mary Belfiore, (Henry) and his six grandchildren, Adrian, Alicia, Brianna, Nicolas, Jenna and Danny.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Gloria D'Amico of Bear, DE.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Eugene M. D'Amico, Jr. and Michael F. D'Amico.
With heavy hearts and in accordance with current health directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for immediate family members. Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square; please visit Mr. D'Amico's online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.