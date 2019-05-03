|
Anthony V. Paoletti, Sr.
Wilmington, DE - Anthony V. Paoletti, Sr. 57, of Wilmington, DE passed away on May 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Earl and Rosalie (Dryden) Paoletti.
Anthony was an avid car enthusiast. A mechanic by trade, his interests included his passion for cars, drag racing and many trips to Cecil County Dragway.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mark Paoletti, Sr.; He is survived by his children, Anthony V. Paoletti, Jr. and his wife Tammy, Christine Paoletti, Amanda Paoletti, Rebecca Paoletti and 4 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday May, 6, from 6-8 pm at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, 19808. A service will be Tuesday morning at 11am at the chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 Dupont Highway New Castle, 19720. Burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MS Society of Greater Delaware Valley, www.nationalmssociety.org. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019