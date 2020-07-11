Anthony Vuolo
Southlake, TX - Anthony Vuolo, age 98, of Southlake, TX, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Grapevine, TX.
Born in Newark, NJ, Tony was one of eight children of the late Mariano and Angelina (Lordi) Vuolo. He served his country proudly in World War II flying 28 missions as a member of the 8th Army Air Corp. For 35 years, he worked for Hercules Research Center as the Plant Engineer and Manager of the Mechanical Services Division. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Margaret "Peg" (Dean) Vuolo and their son, Michael David Vuolo.
Tony will be dearly missed by his children, Mark and Kathleen Vuolo and their sons, Anthony and David; Joseph Vuolo and Shirley Gabriel and daughters, Annie, Kate and Medora; his daughter, Margaret Ann "Megann" and Edward Agnew and their sons, Michael and his wife Lauren, Joseph, Justin and Ryan.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, July 17th after 10 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where funeral services will begin at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Lower Brandywine Cemetery, 101 Old Kennett Road, Wilmington. For those who cannot attend, a live stream will be available to view the services of Anthony Vuolo on the Tribute Wall of MealeyFuneralHomes.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Honor Flight Network, 4601 North Fairfax Drive Suite 1200, Arlington, Virginia 22203 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. On-line condolences may be sent Mealeyfuneralhomes.com