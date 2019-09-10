|
Anthony W. Gunzl Sr.
Newark - Anthony W. Gunzl Sr., 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and close friends.
He was born November 19,1945, in New York, NY. He was the son of the late Anthony and Vera (Tozzi) Gunzl.
Anthony drove a tractor trailer for many years while still running his own construction company. He loved working on his antique Mustangs with all of his children and grandchildren. Although he was straight to the point (most people didn't understand him), he had a big heart and he always wanted the best for all of the people that were in his world. Dads daily check in calls with all of us, throughout the day, many nights at midnight and 3 and 5 am calls will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Linda of 46 years (their dog Jack) and their four children, Anthony and wife Mindy, Elaine and husband Kevin, Alice and partner Seth and Angela, all of Newark, DE. He is also survived by his three children, Elaine, Anthony and wife Carmen both of New York and Patrick of Smyrna, DE.; his grandchildren, Anthony, Stephanie, Lauren, Nicholas, Joshua, CarolAnn, Cole, Patrick, Ryan, Mason, Xander, Constance, David, Diane, Carl, Anne-Marie, Jasmin, Kim, Anthony and Angelina; his great-grandchildren Dalton, Devon, Amber and Lorelei; sister-in-law, Ginny and Robert Partridge (The Cramdens) and Dennis Ackley, who was like a son to him.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, from 9-10:30 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a funeral will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to be made in Anthony's name to, Season Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019