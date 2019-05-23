|
|
Antoinette Sangiorgio
Wilmington - Antoinette Sangiorgio, age 98, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away on May 21, 2019 at ManorCare in Wilmington.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Nicholas Sangiorgio, Sr. Survived by her children Joan (Thomas) Fiss, Nick Sangiorgio, Jr., June (Lou) Nash, grandchildren Mark (Marissa), John (Michelle), Monica (Alan), Brandon, and 7 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 8:45-9:45AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will follow at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 23, 2019