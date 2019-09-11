|
|
Antonette M. Day
New Castle, DE - Antonette M. Day, age 80, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. She was one of 11 children born to the late Francesco and Anna Rinaldo in Dover, NJ. Antonette was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and was very proud of them. Antonette was a strong, independent woman with a kind and generous heart. She was always quick to help others and would do anything for anyone. Antonette always put the needs of her family above her own. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking for her family, especially on the holidays.
Antonette is survived by her sons: Jim Day (Bernadette), Chris Day (Beth), and John Day (Barbara); her daughters, Shannon Trego (David) and Rita Sartin (Jon); 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Diane Day and Alecia Fox; and her dog, Heidi.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6-7 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Antonette's life will follow at 7PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019