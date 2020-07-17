1/
Antonia Bayard Phinney
Antonia Bayard Phinney

Wilmington - Antonia "Toni" Bayard Phinney of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on July 14th, 2020 at the age of 69.

A graduate of Wells College in Aurora, New York, Toni had a passion for books, which she shared by volunteering to teach reading to children. She also delighted in gardening and adored animals, especially birds and cats.

Toni is survived by her two children, Lewis Phinney and Asheton Phinney; her three grandchildren, Taran Phinney, Galatea Phinney, and Thalassa Phinney; and her siblings Nancy Bayard and Samuel Bayard. She is predeceased by her brothers James Bayard and Rufus Bayard.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity that supports children or animals

For online condolences please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
