Antonietta (Mastriecchia) Cutrufello
Garnet Valley, PA - Antonietta (Mastriecchia) Cutrufello surrounded by her three children, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home in Garnet Valley, PA.
Born in Rome, Italy on May 12, 1925, she was 94 years old.
Antonietta spent her formative years in a Catholic convent in the neighborhood of Rome adjacent to the walls of Vatican City. She fell in love with her future husband, Carlo, in her late teens and they married when Antonietta was 20. Her first son Joseph followed soon after.
Following WWII, Antonietta, Carlo and Joseph moved first to Caracus, Venezuela and then to Philadelphia. After arriving in Philadelphia, Antonietta and Carlo had two more children, Sandra and Robert. Antonietta first worked at DaroffClothing as a sewer for men's clothing, and after the birth of their third child, worked with her husband Carlo in the hair salon he began and owned with his brother, Pierre. The Pierre & Carlo Salon, begun by two young Italian immigrants who spoke little English when they arrived, grew to be the preeminent hair salon in Philadelphia for more than 50 years. The family lived on Atwood Rd. in the Overbrook neighborhood of Philadelphia for 20 years before moving to Chadds Ford where they hosted many years of Easter and Thanksgiving celebrations, mixing the best traditions of American and Italian cuisine into one delicious feast. Antonietta's dry humor, kind smile, and legendary meatballs will be sadly missed. Antoinetta shared some parting wisdom before her passing: Time goes fast; if you have something to do, do it now. And, be kind to one another.
Antonietta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlo Cutrufello.
She is survived by her 3 loving children: Joseph Cutrufello, Sandra Cutrufello, and Robert Cutrufello. Antonietta is also survived by her 5 grandchildren: Gabriel (Olivia), Raphael (Maureen), Antonio (Sarah), Gian Carlo, and Joseph Jr.; and 1 great-grandchild: Finnegan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family, Tuesday, July 30 from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA 19317, followed by her service at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a reputable .
Published in The News Journal on July 26, 2019