Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
1010 W. 4th Street
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
1010 W. 4th Street
Wilmington, DE
Antonio "Tony" Soto

Antonio "Tony" Soto Obituary
Antonio "Tony" Soto

Wilmington - Antonio "Tony" Soto, age 73, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late Arcadio Soto and Confesora Serrano, earned his angel wings on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 and again on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9-10 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1010 W. 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
