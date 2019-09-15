|
Antonio "Tony" Soto
Wilmington - Antonio "Tony" Soto, age 73, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late Arcadio Soto and Confesora Serrano, earned his angel wings on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 and again on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9-10 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1010 W. 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019