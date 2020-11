Or Copy this URL to Share

April Dawn Carter



In Loving Memory



April Dawn Carter passed away on November 6, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. April was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 30, 1976.



April was a mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, an aunt and a friend. She will be dearly missed by all. Services will be private.









