Services
Arie Ben-Bassat


1944 - 2019
Arie Ben-Bassat Obituary
Arie Ben-Bassat

Glen Mills, PA - Age 74, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Born December 29, 1944 in Tiberius, Israel, he was son of the late Yitzhak and Bruria (nee Gerassi) Ben-Bassat. Arie received both his Master's Degree and PhD in Microbiology from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a paratrooper (Tzanhanim) and worked at DuPont as a Research Scientist until his retirement. Arie was an avid chess player, tennis player, and a lover of art and music.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Shmuel; Arie is survived by his son, Oren; daughter, Daniella; fiancée, Jean Winnick; former wife, Laura Kaplan; and brother, Ami.

His humble, calming demeanor, and quiet sense of humor will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered.

A memorial service will be 10:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. A visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, October 18 at the home of Laura Kaplan.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
